Labor Ministry: Almost 950,000 beneficiaries update information

RIYADH: Almost 950,000 people who benefit from social welfare and social insurance have updated their information electronically via the specialized portal eservices.mlsd.gov.sa, as well as by visiting branches of the Ministry of Labor and Social Development throughout the Kingdom, said ministry spokesman Khaled Aba Al-Khail.

The updating started when the ministry announced that it was receiving applications to update existing information on Nov. 1, 2016. The spokesman said 59 percent of the beneficiaries are women.

The ministry will continue accepting updated information until April 27, as the process takes into account beneficiaries’ circumstances and aims to help them update information according to the rules and regulations.

Al-Khail said the ministry aims to improve the quality of services provided, and ensure continuous and active communication with beneficiaries, by directly reaching out to them via social media and other channels.

He said Makkah beneficiaries represented the biggest proportion of those who have updated their information, at nearly 21 percent, followed by Riyadh with 16 percent, the Eastern Province 13 percent, Asir 12 percent, Jazan 9 percent, Madinah 7 percent, Al-Qassim 4.7 percent, Hail 4.7 percent, Tabuk 3.3 percent, Najran 3.2 percent, Al-Jauf 2.5 percent, Al-Baha 2.3 percent, and the northern border region 2.1 percent.

All beneficiaries are urged to update their information so as to benefit from implementation of national transformation programs effected by the ministry, as well as to help design additional programs and update existing ones.

The ministry’s systems are linked electronically with those of other bodies, which helps regulate and monitor the issuance of aid to beneficiaries who meet eligibility requirements.

Beneficiaries are required to inform the concerned office of any changes to marital or economic status, or to their health or that of family members, as per ministerial decree.