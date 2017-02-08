  • Search form

Science & Technology

The top iPhone and iPad apps on App Store

AP |

App Store

App Store Official Charts for the week ending February 5, 2017:
Top Paid iPhone Apps:
1. Minecraft: Pocket Edition, Mojang
2. Heads Up!, Warner Bros.
3. Bloons TD 5, Ninja Kiwi
4. Geometry Dash, RobTop Games AB
5. Plague Inc., Ndemic Creations
6. True Skate, True Axis
7. iSchedule, HotSchedules
8. Five Nights at Freddy’s: Sister Location, Scott Cawthon
9. Tabs & Chords by Ultimate Guitar — learn and play, Ultimate Guitar
10. MONOPOLY Game, Electronic Arts
Top Free iPhone Apps:
1. Bitmoji — Your Personal Emoji, Bitstrips
2. Snapchat, Snap, Inc.
3. Instagram, Instagram, Inc.
4. YouTube — Watch and Share Videos, Music & Clips, Google, Inc.
5. Messenger, Facebook, Inc.
6. Paper.io, Voodoo
7. Facebook, Facebook, Inc.
8. Spiral, Ketchapp
9. Google Maps — Navigation & Transit, Google, Inc.
10. 8 Ball Pool, Miniclip.com
Top Paid iPad Apps:
1. Minecraft: Pocket Edition, Mojang
2. Scribblenauts Unlimited, Warner Bros.
3. Geometry Dash, RobTop Games AB
4. Five Nights at Freddy’s: Sister Location, Scott Cawthon
5. Bloons TD 5 HD, Ninja Kiwi
6. Soccer Physics, Otto-Ville Ojala
7. Goat Simulator, Coffee Stain Studios AB
8. Terraria, 505 Games (US), Inc.
9. Five Nights at Freddy’s, Scott Cawthon
10. Procreate — Sketch, paint, create., Savage Interactive Pty Ltd
Top Free iPad Apps:
1. Paper.io, Voodoo
2. Pokémon Duel, The Pokemon Company
3. FOX Sports GO, FOX Sports Interactive
4. YouTube — Watch and Share Videos, Music & Clips, Google, Inc.
5. Netflix, Netflix, Inc.
6. Bubble Witch 3 Saga, King
7. Super Mario Run, Nintendo Co., Ltd.
8. Messenger, Facebook, Inc.
9. Google Chrome — The Fast and Secure Web Browser, Google, Inc.
10. Facebook, Facebook, Inc.
___
(copyright) 2017 Apple Inc.

