  • Search form

Search form

Last updated: 24 min 55 sec ago

You are here

  • Home
  • Facebook employees to get 20 days off for family bereavement

Science & Technology

Facebook employees to get 20 days off for family bereavement

AP |

A girl looks at Facebook on her computer. (AP)

NEW YORK: Facebook says it is extending its bereavement policies and will also allow employees paid time off when a family member is sick.
The Menlo Park, California, company said Tuesday that its employees will now get up to 20 days paid leave to grieve for an immediate family member and up to 10 days to grieve for an extended family member. Workers will also be able to take up to six weeks paid leave to care for a sick relative.
In a Facebook post announcing the changes, Chief Operating Officer Sheryl Sandberg said the company is also introducing paid family sick time — three days to take care of a family member with a short-term illness.
The company already offers four months of paid leave to new parents.

MORE FROM Science & Technology

Facebook employees to get 20 days off for family bereavement

NEW YORK: Facebook says it is extending its bereavement policies and will also allow employees...

The top iPhone and iPad apps on App Store

App Store Official Charts for the week ending February 5, 2017: Top Paid iPhone Apps: 1....

Facebook employees to get 20 days off for family bereavement
The top iPhone and iPad apps on App Store
Channeling Steve Jobs, Apple seeks design perfection at new “spaceship” campus
French presidential campaign goes high-tech with hologram rally
India’s techies fear US crackdown on high-skilled visas
Google, unlike Microsoft, must turn over foreign e-mails — US judge
Opinion
More in Opinion

MOST POPULAR

STAY CONNECTED TheArabNews @Arab_News