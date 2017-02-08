  • Search form

US, Russian heavyweight boxers square off in doping case

Associated Press

Deontay Wilder celebrates after knocking out Artur Szpilka in the ninth round of their heavyweight title boxing fight at Barclays Center, in Brooklyn, New York, on January 16, 2017.(Reuters/Adam Hunger-USA TODAY Sports)

NEW YORK: Two heavyweight boxers — one American, the other Russian — are squaring off outside the ring in a legal battle accusing the Russian of doping.
World Boxing Council champion Deontay Wilder and his one-time challenger Alexander Povetkin were both in federal court in Manhattan on Tuesday to hear opening statements at a civil trial stemming from a lawsuit filed by Wilder. He’s seeking $5 million for breach of contract after Povetkin failed a drug test, forcing the cancelation of a 2016 bout.
Before Wilder can be awarded any damages, a jury must decide whether a test result showing Povetkin had taken meldonium was valid.
Meldonium is the same performance-enhancing substance that got Maria Sharapova banned from tennis for 15 months.

