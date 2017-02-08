Pakistani Kinnow (Citrus) Week big hit at Jeddah’s Manuel Supermarket

Pakistan Kinnow Week at Manuel Supermarket Jeddah has attracted a large number of customers. The opening event was held at Manuel Supermarket in Star Avenue Mall.

Mazen Batterjee, vice chairman of the Jeddah Chamber of Commerce and Industry (JCCI), and Shehryar Akbar Khan, consul general of Pakistan, inaugurated the promotional week. The ceremony was attended by consuls general, heads of trade missions, and leading Saudi businessmen in the food sector.

Batterjee expressed appreciation for the Pakistani consulate’s efforts, and said there is a strong presence of Pakistani fruit and vegetables due to the variety of produce and competitive prices. He added that the JCCI supports activities planned by the consulate to promote bilateral trade and investment. “Really impressed with the taste and juice yield of Pakistani kinnow,” he said.

Shehryar Khan said Pakistan is the world’s sixth-largest producer of kinnow and oranges. With a juice yield of 55 percent and a delicate aroma, kinnow is regarded as one of the juiciest mandarins in the world, he added.

Shehryar Khan said the event’s objective is to organize an interactive campaign at point of sale to introduce Pakistani kinnow to Saudi consumers.

He thanked Al-Rafique Enterprises, Manuel Supermarket management and the consulate’s commercial section for holding such a successful event.

The week-long event included in-store promotion and display of kinnow. It was also available in regular buffet display at Movenpick and Marahaba hotels in Jeddah.