Malabar Gold to open 11th Saudi showroom in Jubail

Malabar Gold & Diamonds, one of the world’s leading jewelry retailers, is expanding its presence in Saudi Arabia by opening a new showroom in Jubail.

Having 10 outlets spread across the Kingdom, Malabar Gold & Diamonds will launch its 11th outlet in the country on Thursday, on Jubail’s Jeddah Street.

It will also reopen its renovated and expanded showroom at Dammam’s Ladies Market on the same day. The company will soon open two more showrooms in Hail and Al-Hassa.

The outlet has a significantly large collection of traditional as well as contemporary designer jewelry. Like all their other outlets, the new store will exhibit a wide range of diverse and trendy designs in 18K and 22K gold, IGI certified diamonds and precious gem jewelry from Italy, Singapore, Bahrain and India.

Celebrating the launch, the outlet will offer special promotions on purchase of diamond jewelry. Customers who spend SR5,000 on diamond jewelry will get a 2-gram gold coin free, while those who spend SR3,000 will get a 1-gram gold coin absolutely free. Customers can also avail zero deduction exchange offer on 22K old gold exchange. These offers are valid until Feb. 18.

The branded jewelry segment of Malabar Gold & Diamonds is renowned globally for its flawless craftsmanship and impeccable style. The exclusive brands available at Malabar Gold & Diamonds include: Ethnix — handcrafted designer jewelry; Era — uncut diamond jewelry; Mine — diamonds unlimited; Divine — Indian heritage jewelry, Precia — gem jewelry; and Starlet — kids’ jewelry.

Malabar Group has established its presence in the Middle East market in a short span of time. The group strives to further expand in the near future. In Saudi Arabia, Malabar Gold & Diamonds operates in Alkhobar, Dammam, Makkah, Riyadh, Jeddah and Jubail.