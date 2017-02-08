Saudi commerce minister seeks elimination of commercial cover-up schemes

RIYADH: Commerce and Investment Minister Majid Al-Qassabi urged delegates at a workshop to help eliminate commercial cover-up to improve national economy and create new jobs for Saudis.

Al-Qassabi was speaking at a brainstorming workshop held here on Tuesday to discuss the commercial cover-up issue and solutions to eliminate the phenomenon.

The workshop, sponsored by the Ministry of Commerce and Investment (MCI), was attended by senior officials from the Ministry of Commerce and Investment; representatives from the ministries of interior, labor and social development, finance, justice and municipal and rural affairs; and from the Saudi Arabian Monetary Agency (SAMA) as well as the Saudi Arabian General Authority for Investment (SAGIA).

The minister also emphasized the importance of finding essential solutions to eliminate commercial cover-up, pointing out that anti-commercial concealment is an important and vital issue to improve the economy and to create new jobs. Consequently, he said, it was one of the most important initiatives of the ministry in the National Transformation Program (NTP) 2020.

Al-Qassabi also pointed out that the MCI, with the integration and cooperation with the relevant government bodies, will spare no effort in combating commercial concealment. “This comes within the Ministry’s endeavors to create an attractive investment environment, in line with the Kingdom’s Vision 2030,” he said.

Urging participants to think seriously and deeply, the minister urged an exchange of opinions and suggestions to develop a clear vision about dealing with major challenges to eliminate commercial cover-up.