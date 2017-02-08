Makkah governor inaugurates projects in Rabigh

MAKKAH: Prince Khaled Al-Faisal, governor of Makkah and adviser to Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques, inaugurated on Wednesday development projects in the municipal and service sectors in Rabigh governorate worth more than SR1.2 billion.

He also inaugurated investment and industrial projects worth more than SR100 billion as well as a number of development projects in the province.

Prince Khaled has also called on the government and private sectors in Rabigh province to hold a meeting to discuss ways of cooperation between the two sides to maintain and achieve development.

He also asserted in a press statement that, “Your country is fine and the development plans have yielded its profits. Now we started to harvest the results and have already began to pass into the first world through such projects.”

The prince said that moving to the first world is not a dream but a reality.

“We reap the fruits today, project after project, site after site, under this wise leadership, which secured first security and stability for the Saudi citizen, and helped secure our success and adherence to Islamic principles and values despite all the skepticism and fierce media, cultural, political attacks and others.”

Prince Khaled has also launched municipality and other service projects including electricity and water.

He also inaugurated projects in King Abdulaziz University branch in Rabigh, which contains 44 classrooms, 15 laboratories and nearly 2,000 students.

Prince Khaled also launched during his visit to King Abdullah Economic City, the third session of “Tomouh” (Ambition) program, organized by the King Abdullah Economic City in collaboration with King Abdulaziz University.

It aims to train 1,000 young men and women for the work market.

King Abdullah Economic City seeks to become the most exclusive emerging entertainment destination the on the Red Sea, to contribute to support the tourism and entertainment sector in the Kingdom, which would contribute to achieve the desired economic and social development. This sector will provide many career opportunities for the Saudi males and females.

He also inaugurated three projects for the development of the tourism sector; Juman Park, Marina and Yacht Club and Al-Blysan entertainment club.

Three tourist and recreational projects have been launched in the economic city, in addition to the announcement of seven future projects in cooperation with a number of partners and will be opened during 2017.

The projects are an academy for the education of the culinary arts, the Juman Carnival, floating Water Park, Hotel beach apartments, high-end desert camps, air balloon and the center of exhibitions and conferences.