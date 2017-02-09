  • Search form

Search form

Welcome to Arab News

You are here

  • Home
  • Civil Defense chief urges feedback from festival visitors

Saudi Arabia

Civil Defense chief urges feedback from festival visitors

RASHID HASSAN |

Civil Defense Director General Sulaiman bin Abdullah Al-Amr listens to a briefing at the Al-Janadriyah 31. (AN photo)

RIYADH: The Civil Defense chief, visiting Al-Janadriyah 31, on Tuesday urged attendees of the ongoing national heritage and culture festival on the northern outskirts of Riyadh to visit the Civil Defense pavilion, interact with officials and give feedback to better serve the people.
Gen. Sulaiman bin Abdullah Al-Amr, Civil Defense director general, was accompanied by directorate officials.
He said the aim of the Civil Defense’s participation in the festival is to raise awareness among visitors, whose comments and suggestions will be taken into consideration.
Meanwhile, King Salman took part in the traditional Saudi Ardha (male folkloric dance) on Tuesday, which was also attended by Crown Prince Mohammed bin Naif and other VIPs.
Earlier, Prince Sultan bin Salman, president of the Saudi Commission for Tourism and National Heritage (SCTH), visited the Tourism and Heritage Oasis at the festival and was briefed on its contents. The Oasis includes interactive activities for children.
The 17-day annual festival, organized by the Ministry of National Guard and opened by the king on Feb. 1, is the most important national event showcasing Saudi history and prosperity.
It offers a variety of events and activities, including the opening ceremony, folklore arts, operetta, camel racing and many others.

MORE FROM Saudi Arabia

IT summit at KAUST discusses steps to promote role of Saudi women in technology

JEDDAH: The presence of women in the field of information technology (IT) worldwide is still...

Education transportation fleet facilitates movement of 1.2m students

RIYADH: At the start of the second semester on Sunday, 25,000 school buses and vehicles were in...

IT summit at KAUST discusses steps to promote role of Saudi women in technology
Education transportation fleet facilitates movement of 1.2m students
Civil Defense chief urges feedback from festival visitors
Prince Migren University to open new disciplines, modern colleges
E-link between Saudi courts ordered
Makkah governor inaugurates projects in Rabigh
Opinion
More in Opinion

MOST POPULAR

STAY CONNECTED TheArabNews @Arab_News