Civil Defense chief urges feedback from festival visitors

RIYADH: The Civil Defense chief, visiting Al-Janadriyah 31, on Tuesday urged attendees of the ongoing national heritage and culture festival on the northern outskirts of Riyadh to visit the Civil Defense pavilion, interact with officials and give feedback to better serve the people.

Gen. Sulaiman bin Abdullah Al-Amr, Civil Defense director general, was accompanied by directorate officials.

He said the aim of the Civil Defense’s participation in the festival is to raise awareness among visitors, whose comments and suggestions will be taken into consideration.

Meanwhile, King Salman took part in the traditional Saudi Ardha (male folkloric dance) on Tuesday, which was also attended by Crown Prince Mohammed bin Naif and other VIPs.

Earlier, Prince Sultan bin Salman, president of the Saudi Commission for Tourism and National Heritage (SCTH), visited the Tourism and Heritage Oasis at the festival and was briefed on its contents. The Oasis includes interactive activities for children.

The 17-day annual festival, organized by the Ministry of National Guard and opened by the king on Feb. 1, is the most important national event showcasing Saudi history and prosperity.

It offers a variety of events and activities, including the opening ceremony, folklore arts, operetta, camel racing and many others.