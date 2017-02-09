Education transportation fleet facilitates movement of 1.2m students

RIYADH: At the start of the second semester on Sunday, 25,000 school buses and vehicles were in operation, transporting students to and from general education schools for free in all parts of the Kingdom.

The state-owned company Tatweer Educational Transportation Services put in operation its fleet of buses and vehicles, providing transportation services to more than 1.2 million students in all Saudi public education schools.

More than 28,000 employees, from drivers to administrators, specialists and supervisors are working within the educational transportation system to provide services for 13,000 schools.

Sami Al-Dubikhi, CEO at Tatweer Educational Transportation Services Company (TTC), said that the company wants to secure regular transport service from the very first day of school, and that this service is a main reason children attend classes regularly.

Al-Dubikhi pointed out that “the company has assigned more than 230 supervisors in the various regions of the Kingdom to monitor the operational status of school buses and to ensure delivery of services to students safely and with commitment.”

Al-Dubikhi stressed that the company has several ways of communicating with beneficiaries, including the free number 8001231000, which it uses on a daily basis until Thursdays, to take inquiries, orders and notes on the transport service.

He added that during the second semester, the company is keen to support the efforts exerted by the Ministry of Education within the “twinning project” through the addition of over 900 buses and vehicles to safely transfer more than 10,000 male and female students to and from schools in the red zone that’s bordering Yemen.

The Tatweer CEO stressed that since its establishment four years ago, the company has been able to increase the number of contractors to render school transportation services from three to 14 companies and institutions.