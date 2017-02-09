Israel says rockets fired from Egypt at resort town, no casualties

JERUSALEM: Rockets were fired from Egypt’s Sinai peninsula late Wednesday at the southern Israeli resort town of Eilat, but without causing casualties, the Israeli army said.

“Some of these rockets were destroyed in flight by Iron Dome batteries,” a spokeswoman said, referring to Israeli’s anti-missile interception system.

An official at Eilat town hall told Israeli public radio that three rockets had been intercepted and a fourth had exploded outside the town.

The Sinai is the theater of fierce fighting between Egyptian security forces and so-called Sinai Province, a branch of the Islamic State jihadist group.

In July 2015, rockets fired from Sinai landed in southern Israel, but did not cause any casualties. Sinai Province claimed responsibility.