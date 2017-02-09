  • Search form

Search form

Last updated: 8 min 34 sec ago

You are here

  • Home
  • Iran commutes death sentences of six juvenile offenders

Middle-East

Iran commutes death sentences of six juvenile offenders

AFP |

An Iranian policeman checks his gun before the hanging sentence take place. (REUTERS)

TEHRAN: Iran has commuted death sentences against six juvenile offenders following UN criticism it was executing people who had committed crimes as children at “an unprecedented rate,” a report said Thursday.
Prosecutors asked the judiciary to reconsider 10 cases, the Shahrvand newspaper quoted Tehran chief prosecutor Abbas Jafari Dolatabadi as saying.
“Six requests were accepted and their death sentences overturned,” he said.
International conventions outlaw the death penalty for offenses committed by minors but Iranian law allows executions of those convicted of such offenses once they reach 18.
However, it also allows for death sentences to be commuted to compensation to victims’ families if it is determined that the juvenile offenders did not understand the full gravity of their actions.
Shahrvand did not specify what the judiciary decided in the other four cases referred to it.
Last week, UN human rights experts appealed to Iran to cancel the looming execution of Hamid Ahmadi who was 17 when he was sentenced to death in 2009 for the fatal stabbing of a young man during a fight. 
They said that last month they intervened to halt the execution of another juvenile offender, and that they had learnt too late that two others were hanged on January 15 and 18.

Comments

MORE FROM Middle-East

Qatar approves draft law for domestic workers

DOHA, Qatar: Qatar has approved a draft law which would provide legal protection for tens of...

Syria rebel fire kills three in Red Crescent center: monitor

BEIRUT: Rebel fire on an aid distribution center in Syria’s Aleppo city has killed three people,...

Qatar approves draft law for domestic workers
Syria rebel fire kills three in Red Crescent center: monitor
Israeli bombing kills two Palestinians in Gaza, health ministry says
Bahrain says foils attempt by suspects in jail-break to flee to Iran
Iran commutes death sentences of six juvenile offenders
Israel says rockets fired from Egypt at resort town, no casualties
Opinion
More in Opinion

MOST POPULAR

STAY CONNECTED TheArabNews @Arab_News