Woman kneeling before fallen security man moves Saudi social media users

JEDDAH: A picture of a woman kneeling before the image of a fallen Saudi security man has moved social media users and been shared widely over online networks.

The image belongs to Mohammed Hamed Al-Enzi, who died in the city of Buraidah while defending his homeland during a raid on a terror cell in November 2014.

His image was displayed in a section allocated to Saudis killed in the line of duty at the 31st edition of the Janadriyah festival currently taking place near Riyadh.

The identity of the woman pictured kneeling was confirmed as Manwa Al-Enizi, the security man’s mother-in-law, who raised him after the passing of his own mother.

“He [the martyr] was loved by everyone,” the uncle, Musharraf bin Khalaf Al-Enizi, told the Al-Riyadh newspaper.

Visitors to the annual festival were moved by the scene and captured the moment, with the image being shared widely on social media.

Saudi Twitter users expressed their pride in the man’s bravery, with many sending prayers to his family.