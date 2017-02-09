  • Search form

Search form

Last updated: 11 sec ago

You are here

  • Home
  • British PM May says Trump immigration order was wrong

World

British PM May says Trump immigration order was wrong

Reuters |

Britain's Prime Minister Theresa May holds a press conference at Number 10 Downing Street in London on Thursday. (REUTERS/Toby Melville)

LONDON: US President Donald Trump’s order temporarily banning entry to people from seven Muslim-majority countries is wrong and Britain does not plan to adopt a similar policy, Prime Minister Theresa May said on Thursday.
Trump’s order, announced hours after his first meeting with May in Washington last month, barred travelers from Iran, Iraq, Libya, Somalia, Sudan, Syria and Yemen from entering for 90 days.
“We thought that was wrong, that was divisive, it is not a policy that the United Kingdom would adopt,” May said when asked about the order during a news conference.

Comments

MORE FROM World

NATO has shortfall of troops in Afghanistan: US general

WASHINGTON: The commander of US and NATO forces in Afghanistan said Thursday that the coalition had...

British PM May says Trump immigration order was wrong

LONDON: US President Donald Trump’s order temporarily banning entry to people from seven Muslim-...

NATO has shortfall of troops in Afghanistan: US general
British PM May says Trump immigration order was wrong
Explosion at French nuclear plant, 'no radiation risk'
Daesh links to Philippine militants ‘very strong’, says defense chief
Germany readies to speed up failed asylum seeker deportations
Eiffel Tower to get anti-terrorist glass barrier round base
Opinion
More in Opinion

MOST POPULAR

STAY CONNECTED TheArabNews @Arab_News