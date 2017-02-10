  • Search form

Search form

Last updated: 13 sec ago

You are here

  • Home
  • United States confirms latest Iranian missile test

Middle-East

United States confirms latest Iranian missile test

JOYCE KARAM |

An S-200 missile is fired in a military drill in Bushehr in this file photo.

WASHINGTON: A US Defense official confirmed to Arab News that Iran fired a “defensive Mersad surface to air missile” on Wednesday, while making it clear that the Donald Trump administration is “watching and monitoring Iran’s military behavior carefully.”
The official said the missile was a short-range missile as opposed to the medium-range one it had launched 12 days ago.
It was fired from the same launchpad Iran used on Jan. 29 and was put “on notice” thereafter, the US official said.
Wednesday’s test is not however seen by Washington as a violation of UN Security Council resolutions targeting Iran’s ballistic missile program.
Instead, US officials are viewing it in context of the anniversary of the Iranian revolution, which is marked by Iran Friday.
The official said that the US is committed to regional security and is “watching carefully Iran’s military behavior.”
Since the test is not seen as a violation of UN resolutions, it is not expected that the Trump team will escalate with more sanctions on Iran.
National Security Adviser Michael Flynn put Iran “on notice” after its initial test in January, followed by financial sanctions and the current deliberations to designate the IRGC as a foreign terrorist organization.
Arab News has also learned that the administration is considering tightening the noose on Hezbollah with more banking sanctions and measures that would restrict the flow of arms to the Iranian-backed militia.

Comments

MORE FROM Middle-East

United States confirms latest Iranian missile test

WASHINGTON: A US Defense official confirmed to Arab News that Iran fired a “defensive Mersad...

Mass graves found in western Iraq

HABBANIYAH, Iraq: Iraqi soldiers have discovered two shallow graves containing the bodies of people...

United States confirms latest Iranian missile test
Mass graves found in western Iraq
Putin says sorry as Russian air strike in Syria kills 3 Turkish soldiers
Daesh-linked group claims rocket attack on Israeli resort
In war-torn Yemen, hungry children turn to begging
Qatar approves draft law for domestic workers
Opinion
More in Opinion

MOST POPULAR

STAY CONNECTED TheArabNews @Arab_News