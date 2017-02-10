Jeddah to host largest women’s, children’s charity festival

JEDDAH: The 14th edition of Aytamona, the largest women’s and children’s annual charity festival, will be held from Feb. 9-11 at Waad Academy in North Obhur, Jeddah. More than 24,000 people of different nationalities are expected.

The festival, under the theme “Bringing the world to you,” is organized by Altaif Organization Jeddah Office, and will feature a range of entertainment and shopping from across the world.

The festival aims to enable visitors to experience different cultures of the world, with zones organized for various continents.

For example, for Asia visitors will enjoy activities and cultures of Saudi Arabia, India, China and Palestine; North America will provide a glimpse of Hollywood and Disneyland; and South America will represent Brazilian culture.

There will be a zone for children under 5 years of age to enjoy adventure games and activities.

“The idea of Aytamona festival came from the thought of developing human resources for orphans and the programs that support their sponsorship,” said Hannan Abdulaziz Al-Nuwaiser, organizer and head of Altaif Organization Jeddah Office.

“The beauty of this event, as we've seen throughout the years, is the excitement of volunteers, members and people to be part of it and give their support, as they all know the income goes to charity.”

All proceeds from the festival will go to orphans sponsored by Altaif Organization.

Every year, the festival organizes an educational zone to raise awareness of health issues. This year the issue is autism.

Sara Al-Fadl, head of the Aytamona Campaign, said: “The event is full of exciting, distinctive games and activities. Social media influencers in Jeddah have been very cooperative in spreading the word for everyone to share this beautiful weekend with us.”

Volunteers from different schools, universities and professional backgrounds have contributed significantly to making the event a success.

Sponsors include Mawakeb Alajer, Waad Academy, Mazola, Fast Track Kids School, Baraka, Abudawood, Cake Boutique, Ana Special Mall, Al-Murjan Real Estate Development Co. and many others.

Transport company Careem is offering 20 percent off for Aytamona visitors.