MoFA’s pavilion in Janadriyah showcases documents on Saudi heritage diplomacy

RIYADH: The Saudi Ministry of Foreign Affairs is displaying in its pavilion at the Janadriyah Cultural Heritage Festival a set of international agreements and treaties that have accompanied the Unification of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

The “Documents Section” at MoFA’s pavilion includes a display of a set of old political passports dating to 1926 to 1978, the first of which are the passports belonging to the late King Faisal bin Abdulaziz, the late King Fahd bin Abdulaziz, and the late King Abdullah bin Abdulaziz as well as the late Prince Sultan bin Abdulaziz. Visitors can also see a display of the political passports belonging to senior state officials.

Additionally, visitors to the pavilion are shown the ministry’s official seals and stamps that were used prior to 1985 as well as the treaties that were concluded by the late King Abdulaziz himself before and after the unification of the Kingdom.

The documents and various changes that were made to the passports during the time of the Kingdom of Hijaz and Najd and their affiliated territories until it was unified as the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

The visitors were also offered a historical description of the treaties the Kingdom has concluded with neighboring countries dating to 1931, which reflects the depth of the Kingdom’s political ties with these countries especially since some of these treaties were concluded prior to the Unification of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.