Middle-East

Rouhani says Iran will stand up to ‘war-mongering policies’

Reuters |

Iranian President Hassan Rouhani pictured in this Feb. 8, 2017 file photo. (AP)

ANKARA: President Hassan Rouhani said on Friday Iran would not be cowed by “war-mongering policies” against his country, state TV reported, amid increased tensions with the US following the election of President Donald Trump.
“Some inexperienced figures in the region and America are threatening Iran ... They should know that the language of threats has never worked with Iran,” Rouhani said in a public speech broadcast live on state TV.
“They should learn to respect Iran and Iranians ... We will strongly confront any war-mongering policies.”

Comments

