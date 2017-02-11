Teenage girl among four held in France over ‘imminent’ attack

  • Search form

World

AFP |

A journalist films the debris of an explosion after French anti-terrorist police raided an apartment, where suspects believed to be involved in plotting an attack were arrested in Clapiers on Firday. (AFP)

PARIS: Anti-terrorist police on Friday arrested four people, including a 16-year-old girl, in southern France suspected of preparing what the interior minister said was an “imminent” attack.
The arrests in Montpellier and the small nearby town of Marseillan “foiled a plot to carry out an imminent attack on French soil,” Bruno Le Roux said in a statement.
A police source said the four were arrested after buying acetone, a highly flammable liquid that can be used to make bombs.
The other suspects were all men, aged 20, 26 and 33, the source said.
“It seems that they intended to go through with it and to make several explosive devices.”
Searches turned up small amounts of TATP, the homemade explosive used by Daesh militants in attacks on Paris and Brussels, the source said.
The teenaged girl had used social media to try to find ways of traveling to Syria to join up with militants, the same source said.
The 20-year-old man had been her mentor and had been under surveillance, the source added, and he had been planning “to blow himself up.”
France remains on high alert after a wave of attacks that began two years ago, claiming more than 200 lives.
Last week, a soldier shot and wounded a machete-wielding attacker who lunged at him outside the Louvre museum in Paris.
Investigators have identified the 29-year-old Egyptian and are trying to establish whether he had any link to a militant group.
Le Roux has said that French authorities have foiled “no fewer than 13 plots involving more than 30 individuals,” including women and minors, since the Bastille Day truck massacre in the Riviera city of Nice last July that claimed 86 lives.

Trump says considering 'brand new' immigration order

WASHINGTON: US President Donald Trump said Friday he is considering drafting a new order to ban...

Egyptian woman, world's heaviest, to be biggest yet happiest loser after India op

MUMBAI: An Egyptian believed to be the world's heaviest woman will fly to India for weight...

