SEC commits to help the physically handicapped society in Al-Kharj

RIYADH: The Saudi Electricity Company (SEC) signed an agreement with the Saudi Charity Society For the Handicapped in Al- Kharj to help the disabled children.

Hamoud Al-Ghobaini, SEC vice president for communications and public relations, signed on behalf of his company, while Abdulaziz Al-Yahya inked the agreement representing the charitable organization.

The children of the charity organization include wards who are deaf, blind, mentally disabled and others with Autism.

Al-Ghobaini told Arab News that SEC would help the organization to buy them computers, smart blackboards, equipping the patient’s room and medical equipment for mentally retarded and autistic children.

He said that the cooperation with the charity society is part of SEC’s social responsibility program. The company assists development of human resources and other areas where its services are needed to upgrade community living, he said.

The SEC mostly concentrates on identifying the educational needs of special needs children, who are in the range of two to 10 years of age. It is aimed at developing the skills of the physically handicapped children to earn their living on their own when they are grown ups.

The SEC has financially supported over 200 different social service organizations in all cities and provinces to support orphans and Down syndrome children and the disabled children from low-income groups.