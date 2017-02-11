Saudi Health Exhibition to be held in May

RIYADH: The Saudi Health Exhibition, the biggest gathering of local and international health care professionals in the Kingdom, will be held on May 8-10 at the Riyadh International Convention and Exhibition Center.

An official of the Riyadh Exhibitions Co. (REC) said it is the fifth edition of the exhibition, which is held in the capital annually.

Based on the achievements of the previous editions, with more than 550 exhibiting companies from 42 countries and more than 25,000 visitors, the organizers said they expect a resounding success this year.

The event will showcase medical achievements, the latest innovations in health care, medical technologies, nursing methods and technologies, and health care products.

The health sector is gaining significant support from the government, which has launched several initiatives including increasing private-sector spending on health care from 25 to 35 percent.

Privatization, one of the initiatives adopted by the Health Ministry, was launched over six stages during a three-year period. It will expand the private sector’s contribution to the health sector by offering lucrative opportunities for investors.

In Saudi Arabia, more than 249 public hospitals are affiliated with the ministry, in addition to 39 public hospitals and 127 private hospitals.

The exhibition will bring together regional and international companies, key traders, distributors, service providers, officials and decision-makers in the Saudi health sector to communicate and initiate partnerships.

The REC is a Saudi company specialized in organizing exhibitions, conferences and other trade events in various economic sectors.

It boasts an international presence, supported by over 120 commercial and industrial bodies from more than 50 countries.

Regionally, the REC organizes a wide range of events, serving 20 economic and financial sectors in the Middle East.

Its leading events are certified by the UFI, the leading global association of trade-show organizers and exhibition-center operators, as well as major national and international exhibition associations, and selected partners in the exhibition industry.