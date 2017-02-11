Shoura delegation to participate in Arab Parliaments conference

JEDDAH: A delegation from Saudi Arabia’s Shoura Council is set to participate in the second annual conference of Arab Parliaments starting on Saturday in Cairo.

The delegation will be headed by Speaker of the Shoura Council Sheikh Abdullah bin Mohammed bin Ibrahim Al-Shiekh. The conference is being held at the headquarters of the Arab League in Cairo.

Al-Shiekh stressed in a press statement that councils and parliaments are considered one of the tools to enhance stability and cohesion between Arab peoples amid exceptional circumstances in the region.

He said the meeting will culminate with the adoption of a document that will be submitted to Arab leaders, calling for boosting joint efforts to fight the growing phenomenon of terrorism, as well as the outside interference in the internal affairs of Arab countries.

He explained that the conference will discuss the aggression against the Palestinian people by Israel and the role of councils and parliaments of Arab countries in supporting the Palestinian people to recover their rights and establish an independent state with Jerusalem as its capital.