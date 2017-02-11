  • Search form

Daesh fighter is first Australian stripped of citizenship — report

Reuters |

A Daesh fighter has become the first Australian stripped of citizenship

SYDNEY: Australian Daesh figher Khaled Sharrouf has become the country’s first dual nationality individual to be stripped of Australian citizenship under anti-terrorism laws, the Australian newspaper said on Saturday.
Australia, a staunch ally of the United States and its battle against Islamic militants in Iraq and Syria, is on alert for attacks by radicalized Muslims, including home-grown militants returning from fighting in the Middle East.
Under a 2015 law, Australia may strip dual nationals of their citizenship if they are found to have carried out militant acts or been members of a banned organization.
Sharrouf, the son of Lebanese immigrants, shot to infamy in 2014 after photographs emerged of him and his 7-year-old son holding the severed heads of Syrian soldiers, causing a global outcry.
A spokesman for Australia’s Immigration Department told Reuters an individual had been stripped of citizenship, but declined to provide further details.

