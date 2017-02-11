YORK in strategic partnership with ANC

YORK, a leading provider of heating, ventilation and air conditioning (HVAC) equipment, security systems and controls, recently announced its strategic partnership with the Association of Neighbourhood Centers (ANC) in Jeddah.

The partnership highlights the company’s commitment to its social responsibility program. The company regularly sponsors initiatives and activities that serve the local community, particularly events aimed at developing skills among the youth.

Under this partnership, Al Salem Johnson Controls installed several YORK air conditioning units to selected centers. In addition, the company liaised with ANC to provide YORK air conditioning units to families in need.

The company also partnered with the Technical and Vocational Training Corporation (TVTC) in Jeddah, providing Saudi students opportunities to boost their skills by installing YORK air conditioning units at different places under the supervision of senior technicians.

YORK regularly organizes annual football tournaments, where teams from Jeddah, Kholais, Dahaban, Thuwal, and Sa’abar participate.

Mohanad Alshaikh, CEO, Al Salem Johnson Controls, and a member of ANC board of directors, said: “(We are)... committed to serving the local community and supporting programs and activities that develop the skills of the youth, whose role is key to social development and the future of the nation.

“This partnership is part of our social responsibility program, which we continuously boost through cooperation with the Association of Neighbourhood Centers in Jeddah.”

Hassan Al Zahrani, secretary general of ANC, said: “The association organizes a wide range of activities to serve the local community... It seeks to improve youngsters’ capabilities and skills in terms of education and culture, behavior and conduct, sports, and recreational entertainment. Its scouting, social, and sports programs equip and prepare the youth for life challenges.

“Al Salem Johnson Controls is a leader of local community service, and we are happy with our partnership, which will contribute to the betterment of the society.”