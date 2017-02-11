Assila Hotel offers elegant facilities for conferences, events

Assila Hotel, the newly-opened hotel on Jeddah’s Prince Mohammed bin Abdulaziz Street (Tahlia Street), brings to the Kingdom’s commercial capital advanced smart facilities for conferences and events, found in elegantly-designed event spaces with natural light.

Set among opulent suites and distinctive restaurants, Assila Hotel offers a variety of sized spaces, suitable for any type of gathering, with adaptable formats to meet the specific needs of each event.

For large gatherings, the Assila Ballroom on the hotel’s ground floor occupies 386 square meters of space, and can be separated into two rooms. The ballroom can host up to 600 guests while the 187-square-meter marble-walled foyer can accommodate up to 180 guests, perfect for pre-function welcome drinks.

Conference and business event spaces are located exclusively on the third floor of the hotel, and the 11 meeting rooms with large windows looking out to the city. Configurations of the spaces can be arranged to accommodate up to 150 attendees, in addition to the reception area, sumptuous lounge and a fully-equipped Business Center. The entire floor offers high-speed Wi-Fi access.

The staff provides professional expertise and dedicated services that ensures the success of any type of event — from show-stopping product launches, full-scale conferences and rewarding incentive trips, to international road shows, high-level executive meetings, grand galas, memorable family occasions and weddings.

Assila Hotel has a wide range of Rocco Forte Events packages that take care of planning and all necessary arrangements to ensure personalization.

Rocco Forte Events is the internationally renowned service from Rocco Forte Hotels that has hosted luxury brands, royal private parties and world renowned conferences for 20 years. The teams ensure that the best rooms and suites are arranged for overnight stays, and visits to the historical sites and colorful markets of the city can also be arranged for guests.

Assila Hotel’s customized event services offer four unique menus that provide the finest in culinary fare. Guests can choose from Rocco Forte Classics, the healthy Rocco Forte Nourish menu, Restaurant Cuisine from the hotel’s restaurants, or regional menus that please the palette with the best of local and regional cuisine.

For smaller events, guests can book the private dining room in the hotel’s Pampas restaurant or reserve the entire Aubergine restaurant and the hotel’s beautiful roof-top terrace with magnificent views of the city.

“The world renowned quality of Rocco Forte hospitality makes Assila Hotel the most desirable and fashionable place to stay and dine, and the most prestigious venue for conferences, events, private parties and weddings celebrations,” said Walid Haidar, director of sales and marketing.

“Assila Hotel arranges events with great style and finesse enhanced by appropriate perfectly-crafted decorations and gourmet catering to fulfil the highest expectations of the most discerning clientele.”