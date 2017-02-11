  • Search form

Offbeat

Haifa Wehbe’s new hit is all about love

ARAB NEWS |

Haifa Wehbe

JEDDAH: Lebanese singer Haifa Wehbe on Friday teased her fans with a promo of her upcoming Arabic song “Qulaha bahibic” (Tell her I lover her) that will be out this week. The song will be available on the Anghami streaming platform as well as on all other major outlets.
Judging from the promo, the song is set to be different from the usual Arabic melodies.
In the teaser, Wehbe asked her fans: “At times love can be real and at other times it is not. Do you think there is love?“
News of the song has created lots of buzz on social media, with music lovers and fans of the Lebanese diva excited about the new pop single.
One fan commented: “Love is where Haifa is.” Another wrote: “I can’t wait for it, Haifa.”
The lyrics are written by Amr Al-Masri, while Samer Abu Taleb made the music and Sherif Mikawi composed it. The song is part of the new album Wehbe plans on releasing next month.
It is not a coincidence that the famous Arab singer is launching her new song right around the day celebrated by lovers all around the world.
The song was recorded in a London studio under the supervision of renowned sound engineer, Brian.
Wehbe is one of the most notable singers in the Arab World and was on People Magazine’s 50 most beautiful people list in 2006.

Haifa Wehbe's new hit is all about love

JEDDAH: Lebanese singer Haifa Wehbe on Friday teased her fans with a promo of her upcoming Arabic...

