Last updated: 1 min 27 sec ago

  Historic racing cars to be auctioned in London this month

Historic racing cars to be auctioned in London this month

ARAB NEWS |

Classic cars at one of Coy’s events.

International auctioneers Coys will be putting 25 historic racers under the hammer at their new high-octane auction at Historic Motorsport International show on Feb. 25 in London’s ExCeL Center.
Historic Motorsport International is held alongside the London Classic Car Show and is devoted to all aspects of historic racing and rallying. It gathers under one roof virtually everyone involved in historic motorsport, including drivers, owners, collectors, dealers, preparers, engineers, promoters, venues, enthusiasts, the media, historic racing and rallying organizers.
The auction will feature a selection of pure breed historic racers, including 15 competition-ready race and rally cars, five road-going racing cars and five sporting road-going classics. Going under the hammer there will be a Porsche 356 with period competition history, an ex-Le Mans Ferrari and a pair of fantastic Super V8 Holdens coming all the way from Australia.
Chris Routledge, CEO of Coys, said: “We have long had a deep association with historic motorsport since the earliest days of the Coys Historic Festival at Silverstone.” The company was founded in 1919.

