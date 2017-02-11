Evade road rage!

A former British actor was given a suspended two-year jail sentence for a road rage attack he committed last year. The case raised awareness of the dangers of road rage conflicts that can easily be avoided by following simple steps.

A road safety and breakdown organization issued a leaflet to encourage drivers to avoid getting involved in conflicts. The leaflet called, Courtesy on the Road, advises drivers to keep calm and show restraint and to avoid making angry gestures or using horns while driving.

It is very easy to be tempted to get into competition with other drivers or have a desire to “get even” with someone but that should also be avoided. Do not try to educate or rebuke other drivers if their standard of driving disappoints you.

It is always helpful to use words such as “thank you” and “sorry,” which diffuse many conflict situations. A gesture of apology goes a long way to calm down other drivers.

If a driver finds himself in a conflict situation he should move away from trouble, ensure his car doors are locked and drive to a busy area such as a petrol station and call the police. Using the horn to deter attackers can sometimes work.

An expert on the subject said that driving safely is about showing consideration, patience and tolerance. There may be other drivers out there looking for conflict or arguments, but getting involved with them could escalate to potentially dangerous situations. Conflicts can easily start but no one has control on how they would end.

Drivers feel more protected in their cars and that encourages them to behave in a way they do not usually do in other situations. They allow their frustration and anger to be directed at those who get in their way or those whose driving skills displease them.

Good driving means getting from point A to point B safely and that includes showing courtesy to other road users and avoiding conflicts.

