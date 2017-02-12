  • Search form

Search form

Last updated: 22 sec ago

You are here

  • Home
  • 3 govt agencies will offer facilities to entrepreneurs

Saudi Arabia

3 govt agencies will offer facilities to entrepreneurs

ARAB NEWS |

Young Saudis participate at a business event in Riyadh in this file photo.

RIYADH: Three government agencies will sign a deal to provide facilities to entrepreneurs at the King Abdullah Economic City (KAEC) on Sunday, the Saudi Press Agency (SPA) reported.
The General Authority for Small and Medium Enterprises (GASME), the Economic City Authority (ECA) and KAEC will sign the strategic deal.
The agreement is sponsored by Majid Al-Qassabi, minister of commerce and investment, and it aims to create an attractive and sustainable environment that will empower small and medium enterprises (SMEs) to carry out their businesses easily.
Ghassan bin Ahmed Al-Sulaiman, governor of GASME, said his organization is facilitating all government procedures and transactions that have relevance to entrepreneurs.
He said the deal will save time, effort, and money for entrepreneurs who can focus on the realization of their objectives, adding that the organization is keen to encourage all participating agencies to enhance the SME projects.
Fahad bin Abdulmuhasin, CEO, KAEC, said the deal aims to encourage youths and entrepreneurs to achieve their objectives through provision of all facilities and regulatory frameworks, in addition to their benefiting from new housing solutions provided by the KAEC.
He expressed his pleasure over the cooperation with the GASME, stressing that both parties will work together to enable youths to realize their objectives and ambitions.
According to the deal, the KAEC is set to provide incentives and facilities for entrepreneurs to help them boost their investments.
Muhannad bin Abdulmuhasin Hilal, secretary general, ECA, pledged that his organization would speed up issuance of the necessary licenses to entrepreneurs.

Comments

MORE FROM Saudi Arabia

Saudi campaign helps over 17,000 Syrian migrants in Lebanon

AMMAN: The Saudi National Campaign to support Syrian refugees continues its distribution of relief...

Insomnia clinics needed in Kingdom, says expert

JEDDAH: Insomnia clinics are needed in Saudi Arabia to help tackle the negative impact of sleep...

Saudi campaign helps over 17,000 Syrian migrants in Lebanon
Insomnia clinics needed in Kingdom, says expert
3 govt agencies will offer facilities to entrepreneurs
Saudi Arabia to start granting female gym licenses this month
Saudi cleric warns men of abusing right of divorce
Iraqi Airways plane evacuated in Jeddah after wheel fire
Opinion
More in Opinion

MOST POPULAR

STAY CONNECTED TheArabNews @Arab_News