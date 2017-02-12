3 govt agencies will offer facilities to entrepreneurs

RIYADH: Three government agencies will sign a deal to provide facilities to entrepreneurs at the King Abdullah Economic City (KAEC) on Sunday, the Saudi Press Agency (SPA) reported.

The General Authority for Small and Medium Enterprises (GASME), the Economic City Authority (ECA) and KAEC will sign the strategic deal.

The agreement is sponsored by Majid Al-Qassabi, minister of commerce and investment, and it aims to create an attractive and sustainable environment that will empower small and medium enterprises (SMEs) to carry out their businesses easily.

Ghassan bin Ahmed Al-Sulaiman, governor of GASME, said his organization is facilitating all government procedures and transactions that have relevance to entrepreneurs.

He said the deal will save time, effort, and money for entrepreneurs who can focus on the realization of their objectives, adding that the organization is keen to encourage all participating agencies to enhance the SME projects.

Fahad bin Abdulmuhasin, CEO, KAEC, said the deal aims to encourage youths and entrepreneurs to achieve their objectives through provision of all facilities and regulatory frameworks, in addition to their benefiting from new housing solutions provided by the KAEC.

He expressed his pleasure over the cooperation with the GASME, stressing that both parties will work together to enable youths to realize their objectives and ambitions.

According to the deal, the KAEC is set to provide incentives and facilities for entrepreneurs to help them boost their investments.

Muhannad bin Abdulmuhasin Hilal, secretary general, ECA, pledged that his organization would speed up issuance of the necessary licenses to entrepreneurs.