Insomnia clinics needed in Saudi Arabia, says expert

JEDDAH: Insomnia clinics are needed in Saudi Arabia to help tackle the negative impact of sleep disorders, a doctor has said.

Dr. Siraj Omar Wali, director of King Abdulaziz University Hospital’s (KAU) Sleep Medicine and Research Center, urged the establishment of treatment centers in the Kingdom.

Wali told Arab News that there are no such clinics in the Kingdom and sleeping disorders have an impact on the development of the country and economy.

He was speaking at a course and workshop dedicated to sleeping disorders, which started in Jeddah on Saturday.

The three-day event aims to expand the knowledge of attendees regarding clinical diagnosis and management of common sleep disorders.

The target audience includes respiratory experts, physicians, technicians and nurses interested in the field of sleep medicine.

Wali said that a study conducted at KAU found that one in every 10 men and one in every 15 women suffer with obstructive sleep apnea, which relates to breathing problems during sleep. Another study in Riyadh found that about 8 percent of people suffer from insomnia.

Dr. Glenn Roldan, director of the Sleep Educators center in the US, said sleep problems are among most neglected medical disorders.

“Sleep apnea is very highly correlated with cardiovascular diseases, so it is very important to diagnose and treatment of sleep apnea,” he said.