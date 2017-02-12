Saudi campaign helps over 17,000 Syrian migrants in Lebanon

AMMAN: The Saudi National Campaign to support Syrian refugees continues its distribution of relief aid for the winter season, as a part of its programs “My brother, your warmth is my goal 4,” “Brother, your table is blessed,” and “Brother, your health is precious,” in Lebanon.

The aid will be distributed in Eironya, Sidon, Mount Lebanon, Bekaa and five other locations, targeting 2,882 Syrian families, or 17,292 beneficiaries.

The relief goods include blankets, jackets, sweaters, foodstuff, kitchen utensils like pots as well as table accessories and items of personal hygiene.

Walid Jalal, director of the Saudi National Campaign Office in Lebanon, said the aid is continuously being distributed to the Syrian refugees in Lebanese cities, adding that a large segment of Syrian migrants who left their country to avoid violence have received aid that would help them cope with the harsh living conditions in those camps.

Badr bin Abdul Rahman Al-Samhan, a campaign official, said the drive comes in response to King Salman’s directives.