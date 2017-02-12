  • Search form

Search form

Last updated: 13 sec ago

You are here

  • Home
  • Ministry in push to classify professional activities

Saudi Arabia

Ministry in push to classify professional activities

ARAB NEWS |

RIYADH: A study on classifying professional activities has been completed by Saudi Arabia’s Ministry of Municipal and Rural Affairs (MOMRA).
The project aims to develop an integrated database to help facilitate licensing procedures, flexibility in determining the activities, as well as increasing monitoring and assessment initiatives.
“The project is the basic cornerstone to facilitate access to municipal services electronically with ease and a high level of quality,” said Ghanem Al-Mouhammedi, special adviser to the minister of municipal and rural affairs.
“The project will contribute to the provision of data and statistics necessary for decision-makers and policies, specialists, scholars and researchers in various fields. It will have the primary role in planning and designing policies and studies, and monitoring the conditions of professional activities in various social and economic aspects.”

Comments

MORE FROM Saudi Arabia

UN chief to hold talks with top Saudi officials today

RIYADH: As part of his Middle East tour, UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres arrived in Riyadh on...

53% of Saudis prefer online press: Poll

RIYADH: A recent public opinion survey showed that 53 percent Saudis prefer online reading of news...

UN chief to hold talks with top Saudi officials today
53% of Saudis prefer online press: Poll
Breaking Bad’s Gustavo ‘Gus’ Fring coming to Kingdom Feb. 17
Ministry in push to classify professional activities
Saudi campaign helps over 17,000 Syrian migrants in Lebanon
Insomnia clinics needed in Kingdom, says expert
Opinion
More in Opinion

MOST POPULAR

STAY CONNECTED TheArabNews @Arab_News