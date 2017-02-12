Ministry in push to classify professional activities

RIYADH: A study on classifying professional activities has been completed by Saudi Arabia’s Ministry of Municipal and Rural Affairs (MOMRA).

The project aims to develop an integrated database to help facilitate licensing procedures, flexibility in determining the activities, as well as increasing monitoring and assessment initiatives.

“The project is the basic cornerstone to facilitate access to municipal services electronically with ease and a high level of quality,” said Ghanem Al-Mouhammedi, special adviser to the minister of municipal and rural affairs.

“The project will contribute to the provision of data and statistics necessary for decision-makers and policies, specialists, scholars and researchers in various fields. It will have the primary role in planning and designing policies and studies, and monitoring the conditions of professional activities in various social and economic aspects.”