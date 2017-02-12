53% of Saudis prefer online press: Poll

RIYADH: A recent public opinion survey showed that 53 percent Saudis prefer online reading of news, while 23 percent favor reading printed papers.

The poll covered 1,016 Saudis — 55 percent of them male and 45 percent female — living in different parts of the Kingdom.

Sixteen percent of the respondents opted for both digital and print media, while 8 percent said they tended to read digital edition of newspapers.

The poll, conducted by the National Center for Public Opinion Polls at the King Abdulaziz Center for National Dialogue (KACND), revealed that 39 percent of Saudis are not interested in reading newspapers at all, while 23 percent said they are avid readers of dailies.

According to the poll, the prime source of news for Saudis is television. The preference for “digital platforms” was higher among Saudi men (54 percent) than of women (52 percent), while interest in “print” was less among men (22 percent) compared to women (25 percent).

With regard to age groups, 43 percent of over 50-year-olds opted for “print,” while 70 percent of the 20-30 age group preferred “digital media.”