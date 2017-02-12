  • Search form

Search form

Last updated: 8 sec ago

You are here

  • Home
  • Piers Morgan, J.K. Rowling in Twitter fight over politics

Offbeat

Piers Morgan, J.K. Rowling in Twitter fight over politics

Associated Press |

J. K. Rowling. (Charles Sykes/Invision/AP, File)

LOS ANGELES: British TV personality Piers Morgan and British author J.K. Rowling are in a Twitter war over American politics.
He called her work “drivel” and she called him “amoral” after Morgan defended the US government’s travel ban during an appearance on HBO’s “Real Time with Bill Maher” on Friday.
Morgan faced off with Australian comic Jim Jefferies on the episode during a discussion of the executive order. Morgan said it was “not a Muslim ban,” and Jefferies directed an expletive at him. Rowling tweeted that it was “satisfying” to hear Jefferies say that.
A flurry of tweets between Rowling and Morgan followed.

Comments

MORE FROM Offbeat

Haifa Wehbe’s new hit is all about love

JEDDAH: Lebanese singer Haifa Wehbe on Friday teased her fans with a promo of her upcoming...

Piers Morgan, J.K. Rowling in Twitter fight over politics

LOS ANGELES: British TV personality Piers Morgan and British author J.K. Rowling are in a...

Haifa Wehbe’s new hit is all about love
Piers Morgan, J.K. Rowling in Twitter fight over politics
Yusuf Islam thanks Turkey for UK mosque
Richard Gere speaks out on Trump’s ‘biggest crime’
Beyonce sued by YouTube star’s estate
Adele, Beyonce face off at Grammys tomorrow
Opinion
More in Opinion

MOST POPULAR

STAY CONNECTED TheArabNews @Arab_News