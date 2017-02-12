  • Search form

Search form

Last updated: 48 sec ago

You are here

  • Home
  • Gangs of French youth clash with police in Paris suburb

World

Gangs of French youth clash with police in Paris suburb

Associated Press |

Demonstrators gather during a protest in Bobigny outside Paris on Saturday. (AP Photo/Aurelien Morissard)

PARIS: A peaceful demonstration protesting the alleged rape of a black youth by police has degenerated, with small groups setting at least one vehicle afire and throwing projectiles at police in a Paris suburb. Officers responded with tear gas.
Hundreds demonstrated Saturday by the courthouse in the northeast Paris suburb of Bobigny, calling for justice for the 22-year-old man arrested Feb. 2 in Aulnay-Sous-Bois during a ID check by four police officers.
The young man — who is still hospitalized — says he was sodomized with a police baton. The situation has sparked a week of nightly unrest in several small towns with minority populations.
One officer was charged with aggravated rape and three others with aggravated assault. All deny the allegations.
An RTL radio van was set ablaze Saturday in the unrest.

Comments

MORE FROM World

Gangs of French youth clash with police in Paris suburb

PARIS: A peaceful demonstration protesting the alleged rape of a black youth by police has...

French terrorist Kassim hit

WASHINGTON: French terrorist Rachid Kassim, suspected of inspiring several attacks in France, was...

Gangs of French youth clash with police in Paris suburb
French terrorist Kassim hit
Asylum seekers fleeing US brave snow, extreme cold
Turkmenistan’s leader set to win re-election
Cambodia opposition leader resigns for ‘sake of party’
Myanmar jade mine landslide kills 9: Official
Opinion
More in Opinion

MOST POPULAR

STAY CONNECTED TheArabNews @Arab_News