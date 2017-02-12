  • Search form

Search form

Last updated: 1 min 58 sec ago

You are here

  • Home
  • Trump: Washington ‘100%’ behind Tokyo after N. Korea missile launch

World

Trump: Washington ‘100%’ behind Tokyo after N. Korea missile launch

Agence France Presse |

President Donald Trump and Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh)

WEST PALM BEACH, UNITED STATES: President Donald Trump on Saturday assured Japan it has the full support of the United States following a North Korean ballistic missile launch.
“I just want everybody to understand and fully know that the United States of America stands behind Japan, its great ally, 100 percent,” Trump said in a very short statement during a joint news conference with Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe. He did not elaborate.
The Japanese leader denounced the launch, which came in defiance of UN resolutions, as “absolutely intolerable.”
“North Korea must fully comply with the relevant UN Security Council resolutions,” Abe said.
The two leaders were speaking after spending the day together at Trump’s luxurious Mar-a-Lago resort in Florida, playing golf and dining with their wives.
On Friday, the pair met at the White House and reaffirmed the strength of US-Japan ties.
The North Korean missile launch, the first since Trump became president, took place at 7:55 am Sunday (22:55 GMT Saturday) from Banghyon air base in the western province of North Pyongan and flew east toward the Sea of Japan, South Korea’s defense ministry said.
“The concrete type of the ballistic missile has yet to be identified,” a defense ministry spokesman told AFP.
Five nuclear tests and a series of missile launches since 2006 have resulted in Pyongyang being slapped with crippling international sanctions, which were further tightened in March and December.
But the measures have not deterred North Korean leader Kim Jong-Un from pursuing his nuclear ambitions.

Comments

MORE FROM World

Coalition air strikes killed 18 Afghan civilians, UN says

KABUL: At least 18 civilians were killed last week in air strikes by international forces in...

World Government Summit 2017 kicks off in Dubai

DUBAI: Under the patronage of Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al-Maktoum, vice president and prime...

Coalition air strikes killed 18 Afghan civilians, UN says
World Government Summit 2017 kicks off in Dubai
Public-private partnership is a must to promote trade in emerging economies
At WGS, IMF chief ‘optimistic’ about US economy
Human mind needs positive ideas inculcated through concerted efforts
Germany elects ‘anti-Trump’ Steinmeier as new president
Opinion
More in Opinion

MOST POPULAR

STAY CONNECTED TheArabNews @Arab_News