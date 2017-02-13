  • Search form

  Ghazal maestro Vakil to perform live in Riyadh

Saudi Arabia

Ghazal maestro Vakil to perform live in Riyadh

GHAZANFAR ALI KHAN |

Mohammed Vakil

RIYADH: Indian ghazal virtuoso Mohammed Vakil will perform live in the Saudi capital on Feb. 17.
“The event is likely to be attended by about 500 people, including diplomats, businessmen and top-notch professionals from India, Pakistan and Bangladesh,” Parvez Rahman, head of the Vakil Concert’s Organizing Committee, said Saturday.
Hailing from Jaipur in India from a family of classical ghazal singers, Vakil has lent his voice to Indian films and concerts on numerous occasions.
Vakil, who is very popular in the Middle East and India, is promoted by Rahman and Mohammed Shibli, two prominent Indian community leaders.
Rahman said: “I’m sure it will be a memorable event. I usually listen to country music or rock songs, but the way Vakil sings, putting his entire heart and soul into the song, has made me a fan of his ghazals.”
The event will include food stalls featuring a range of Pakistani and Indian cuisine. The performance is being organized by the Indo-Arab Friendship Association (AIFA), a non-profit social organization with a mandate to promote goodwill and understanding between India and Arab countries.

