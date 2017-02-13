Prince Sultan to patronize Madinah Islamic tourism festival

MADINAH: Prince Sultan bin Salman, president of the Saudi Commission for Tourism and National Heritage (SCTH), will patronize the inauguration of the festival “Madinah, the capital of Islamic tourism 2017” on Saturday at King Fahd Central Park, in the presence of Prince Faisal bin Salman, the governor of Madinah.

The official spokesperson of the event, Khalid Al-Shahrani, said the organizing committee has finalized preparations to host guests from all over the Islamic world, adding that it will be the first of its kind among member states of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC).

The event will be attended by senior officials, ministers, intellectuals, writers and media personalities from the Kingdom and abroad.

It will be broadcast live on large screens in certain Madinah areas such as King Fahd garden, the Hijra path and Al-Rashed mall.

Al-Shahrani said many live activities and programs will be launched in parallel with the inauguration event, which will attract more tourism to Madinah.

He stressed the organizing committee’s keenness on having an event that suits Madinah’s status and holiness.

He said the festival will highlight young people’s talent in event management, adding that it is employing more than 700 people.