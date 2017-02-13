Arab interior ministers laud crown prince’s anti-terror efforts

RIYADH: Crown Prince Mohammed bin Naif, deputy premier, minister of interior and honorary president of the Council of Arab Interior Ministers, was bestowed the “George Tenet” medal by CIA director Mike Pompeo in recognition of his efforts to fight terrorism and promote international peace and security.

The council expressed pride in the achievement, with Secretary-General of the council Mohammad bin Ali Koman saying that the honor reflects the international community’s appreciation of the crown prince’s efforts to combat terrorism and the role he has been playing in uprooting extremist ideologies and thwarting terrorist groups’ designs to undermine the Kingdom’s security and stability.

He also hailed the role Mohammed bin Naif Center plays in promoting the Munasaha program, which has been rehabilitating many extremist young men through dialogue and scientific methods.

Gulf Cooperation Council’s Secretary-General Abdullatif bin Rashid Al Zayani also congratulated the crown prince for receiving the medal.

“The awarding of this prestigious medal to His Excellence Prince Mohammad bin Naif bin Abdulaziz is a recognition of his serious, concrete endeavors to fight terrorism at local, regional and international levels,” Zayani said.

He praised the successes achieved by the Saudi Ministry of Interior, headed by the crown prince, in fighting terrorist organizations in the Kingdom, thwarting their criminal plots and protecting the society against their evil designs. The GCC secretary-general also expressed appreciation for the great support the Saudi Interior Ministry gives security agencies, contributing to their readiness to counter terrorist groups.