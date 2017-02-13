  • Search form

Search form

Last updated: 20 min 19 sec ago

You are here

  • Home
  • Embattled national security adviser’s fate uncertain

World

Embattled national security adviser’s fate uncertain

JILL COLVIN and JULIE PACE | AP |

US National Security adviser Michael Flynn boards Air Force One. (Reuters)

WASHINGTON: Embattled national security adviser Michael Flynn’s fate as one of President Donald Trump’s senior aides is uncertain following reports that he discussed US sanctions with a Russian envoy before Trump’s inauguration.
A top White House official sidestepped repeated chances Sunday to publicly defend him. The president, who spent the weekend at his private club in Florida, has yet to comment on Flynn’s status. Nor has Vice President Mike Pence, who previously denied that Flynn had discussed sanctions with Sergey Kislyak, the Russian ambassador to the US
Flynn was a loyal Trump supporter during the campaign, but he is viewed skeptically by some in the administration.

Comments

MORE FROM World

Merkel says Europe can only be strong if Germany, France prosper

BERLIN: Chancellor Angela Merkel said on Monday that Europe can only be strong when both Germany...

North Korean missile test may have been big step forward

SEOUL, South Korea: Beyond the usual, lofty propaganda, North Korea’s test of a new intermediate-...

Merkel says Europe can only be strong if Germany, France prosper
North Korean missile test may have been big step forward
Top French banker: Le Pen’s euro exit would cost billions
Pakistan high court bans Valentine’s Day
UN chief says Fayyad right man for Libya envoy despite US objection
Embattled national security adviser’s fate uncertain
Opinion
More in Opinion

MOST POPULAR

STAY CONNECTED TheArabNews @Arab_News