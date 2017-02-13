  • Search form

Middle-East

Turkey’s Erdogan says aims safe zone in Syria after Raqqa operation

Reuters |

Turkey's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan. (Kayhan Ozer/Pool via AP)

ISTANBUL: President Tayyip Erdogan said on Monday Turkey aimed to create a safe zone in Syria, extending its military operations to the towns of Manbij and Raqqa after driving Islamic State from Al-Bab, if it acts together with the US-led coalition.
In a speech in Bahrain, broadcast live on Turkish television, Erdogan said the planned safe zone would cover an area of at least 4,000-5,000 square kilometers (3,475 square miles) and would require a no-fly zone.

