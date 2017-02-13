Merkel says Europe can only be strong if Germany, France prosper

BERLIN: Chancellor Angela Merkel said on Monday that Europe can only be strong when both Germany and France are prosperous. She also said that Germany and France want to be the engine leading the European Union forward.

“We will exchange ideas about economic policy as Germany and France are intertwined together through close trade relations,” Merkel told a news conference in Berlin with French Prime Minister Bernhard Cazeneuve. “And Europe can only be strong when both countries are prosper economically.”

She also said that she planned to discuss transatlantic relations with Cazeneuve at their meeting after the news conference in Berlin.