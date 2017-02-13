Tour bus flips over on Taiwan highway, killing 28 people

  • Search form

World

Associated Press |

Bodies are covered at the scene of a crash where a bus collided with a car on a highway in Taipei, Taiwan, on Monday. (AP Photo)

TAIPEI, Taiwan: A tour bus flipped over on a highway near Taiwan’s capital on Monday, killing 28 people and injuring many others, news reports said.
About 40 people were on the bus when it turned over on a ramp near Taipei, Taiwan’s Central News Agency said.
It said numerous passengers were trapped inside.
TVBS television reported that 28 people died and 16 people with injuries were sent to a hospital.
No other information was immediately available.

