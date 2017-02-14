Indian CG discusses key issues with community members

JEDDAH: Indian Consul General Noor Rahman Sheikh met with prominent Indian community members at the consulate on Sunday.

The meeting was organized to reach out to community members to seek their suggestions for redressal of grievances and steps to be taken for quick delivery of consular services.

Sheikh briefed community members about the e-migrate system, which is in place for registration of workers, housemaids, etc., going to the Kingdom for employment. He conveyed the highest priority that India’s government attaches in extending services to community members with full transparency.

As suggested, the consulate will put up an additional suggestion box at the reception area for suggestions and feedback. There was also a suggestion to conduct a job fair at the consulate for the community, which will be explored further.