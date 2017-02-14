  • Search form

Search form

Last updated: 28 min 44 sec ago

You are here

  • Home
  • Trial of physician treating terrorist groups in Syria commenced

Saudi Arabia

Trial of physician treating terrorist groups in Syria commenced

Mohammed Al-Sulami |

JEDDAH: A specialized criminal court in Riyadh put on trial a Saudi doctor accused joining terrorist organizations in Syria and treating their wounded.
The defendant was a lecturer in the Faculty of Medicine in a Saudi university.
The bill of indictment by the Bureau of Investigation and Public Prosecution includes the defendant’s support for terrorist organizations involved in the fighting and traveling to Syria in order to support the militants and treat their wounded fighters, and meeting with terrorist leaders.
The bill of indictment includes creating a Twitter account in order to facilitate the travel for fighting, storing materials that threaten public order and possession of a Kalashnikov automatic weapon while he was staying in Syria. The defendant allegedly sold it when he returned to the Kingdom.
The prosecutor requested in the list of indictment to penalize the doctor, confiscate his assets and to prevent him from traveling. The defense requested a grace period to submit a defense.
The case is not the first one involving a Saudi doctor joining a terrorist organization in Syria. A Saudi doctor was killed in 2014 after he joined Daesh in Syria and Iraq, where he was treating the wounded militants.
A photo of the doctor was found in which he was holding an automatic weapon and wearing a black surgical gown.

Comments

MORE FROM Saudi Arabia

Coalition’s priority is to protect Yemen civilians

ADEN: The Saudi Arabia-led Arab coalition supporting the legitimacy in Yemen has made the...

Makki’s ‘Bewitched’ show to be part of Kingdom’s first Saudi Comic Con

JEDDAH: Just like many Saudi children who grew up in the 90s, Arabic dubbed Japanese animations...

Coalition’s priority is to protect Yemen civilians
Makki’s ‘Bewitched’ show to be part of Kingdom’s first Saudi Comic Con
Cabinet appreciates US for acknowledging KSA’s role toward stability in ME region
Envoy announces office to boost Saudi visitors to UK
Steinmeier election as new German president lauded
Network aims to increase number of Saudi working women by 2030
Opinion
More in Opinion

MOST POPULAR

STAY CONNECTED TheArabNews @Arab_News