Cabinet appreciates US for acknowledging KSA’s role toward stability in ME region

RIYADH: The Cabinet, chaired by King Salman at Al-Yamamah Palace here on Monday appreciated the United States for its acknowledgement of the Kingdom’s role toward stability in region.

The Cabinet lauded the comments made by US Secretary of State Rex Tillerson during his conversation on the phone with the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques during which he expressed appreciation of the Saudi leadership and the Kingdom’s endeavor to bring about stability to the region and the importance of the role it was playing to achieve peace in the world.

The Cabinet also appreciated his assertion that the US underscores the importance of working with the Kingdom in general and forging a comprehensive plan to strengthen bilateral relations in the field of military cooperation and working together against terrorism as well as to further enhance economic relations.

Earlier, the king briefed the Cabinet about the telephone call he received from the Tillerson during which they reviewed historical and strategic relations between the two countries, especially in light of the identical orientations of the two countries in political, military and economic fields and ways of development of strategic relations to serve their common interests.

He also briefed the Cabinet about his meeting with the UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres during which they discussed the United Nations’ efforts and missions entrusted to it to achieve international peace and security. He also discussed his talks with Tatarstan President Rustam Minnikhanov and the message he received from President Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan of the United Arab Emirates.

Adel Altoraifi, minister of culture and information, said later that the Cabinet expressed its pride of the constructive role being played by the Kingdom under the leadership of King Salman in fighting terrorism and its efforts to achieve stability and peace in the region and the world.

The minister said the Cabinet was also briefed on the outcome of the fourth meeting of the heads of Saudi Arabia’s diplomatic missions. He stressed the contents of the speech delivered by King Salman including his instructions, particularly his insistence that they should properly introduce the Kingdom to the world. He cited the country’s keenness that peace and stability be

achieved in the world community. He highlight its approach and policies, which are based on moderation and tolerance as well as its keenness on good neighborhood, co-existence among peoples of the world and rejection of violence and terrorism.

The Cabinet also lauded the outcome of the first meeting of the Saudi-Turkish Coordination Council, particularly underlining the wish of the two countries to enhance the strategic relations and their keenness to confront the challenges facing the region.

Later, the Cabinet approved decisions that included authorizing the minister of health or his deputy to discuss with Malaysia and Indonesia two separate agreements to cooperate in the health fields.

An agreement is also considered for the minister of energy, industry and mineral resources or his deputy to discuss with Turkey issues in the industrial field. In addition, the minister of commerce and investment will discuss with Jordan a draft agreement on encouragement and mutual protection for investments.

The Cabinet approved a MoU in the industrial field between the ministry of commerce and investment and the ministry of trade of the Peoples’ Republic of China. It approved a MoU between Imam Mohammed bin Saud Islamic University and each of the Renaissance Universities League, the Mohammadis University located in the city of Malang and the government-run Islamic Al-Raniri University of Indonesia. Another approval dealt with a MoU between the Saudi Broadcasting and Television Commission and the Turkish Broadcasting and Television Foundation.

Upon recommendation of the Council of Economic and Development Affairs, the Cabinet approved the legal procedures as basics for enhancing confidence in the home rent market, necessitating registering house rent contracts on the Internet and stipulating the availability of house rents for issuing or renewing labor license for non-Saudis.