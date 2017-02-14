N. Korea defends missile launch, US demands action

GENEVA: North Korea said on Tuesday its missile launches were “self-defense measures,” rejecting UN Security Council criticism of its weekend test, but the US demanded international action against Pyongyang’s weapons programs.

North Korea’s ballistic missile firing on Sunday was its first direct challenge to the international community since US President Donald Trump took office on Jan. 20.

The missile had a range of more than 2,000 kms, according to South Korea’s intelligence agency. It reached an altitude of about 550 km and flew about 500 km toward Japan before splashing into the sea east of the Korean peninsula.

The UN Security Council on Monday denounced the launch, urging members to “redouble efforts” to enforce sanctions against the reclusive state, but gave no indications of any action it might take.

Han Tae Song, the new Ambassador of the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea (DPRK) to the UN in Geneva, addressed the UN-backed Conference on Disarmament a day after taking up his post.

“The various test fires conducted by DPRK for building up self-defense capabilities are, with no exception, self-defense measures to protect national sovereignty and the safety of the people against direct threats by hostile forces,” Han told the 61-member-state forum.

“My delegation strongly rejects the latest statement of the UN Security Council and all UN resolutions against my country.”

US Ambassador Robert Wood said: “All efforts to advance North Korea’s nuclear weapons and ballistic missile capabilities must cease,” adding: “If ever there were a situation that called for international collective action to ensure our mutual security, it is this.”