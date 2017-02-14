‘Homeland 87’ exercise boosts internal security forces’ skills

MADINAH: Gen. Saeed bin Abdullah Al-Qahtani, assistant minister of interior for operations affairs, said that joint tactical exercise “Homeland 87” aims to enhance skills of internal security forces in their fight against terrorism.

“The exercise will ensure the safety of Saudi citizens and pilgrims of Umrah and Haj against any possible attacks,” Al-Qahtani said upon inaugurating “Homeland 87,” held at the Madinah-based Mohammed bin Naif Center for Special and Advanced Operations.

“Officers and personnel from various Saudi security sectors and units participate in the drill, which is held at Madinah,” Al-Qahtani said.

Crown Prince Mohammed bin Naif, deputy premier and interior minister, “has been closely following up the completion of the drill site, which was built in record time, arrangements and plan of this exercise,” he added.

Al-Qahtani pointed out that personnel at all sectors of the Ministry of Interior have the experience and skills that entitle them to hold such exercises to enhance the efficiency and performance of the internal security forces.

“Thankfully, all arrangements were distinctive and simulation fields were available,” he noted.

“The internal security forces work in cooperation with the Saudi society, which is responsible for maintaining the security of this country... Security personnel don’t hesitate to sacrifice their lives in order to carry out their duties.”