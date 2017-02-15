Social, global dimensions ‘should be considered in dealing with mass media’

DAMMAM: Media spokespersons should consider social and international dimensions in dealing with various mass media, Interior Ministry spokesman Maj. Gen. Mansour Al-Turki said at the opening session of the forum “Spokesman: Responsibility of the Homeland.”

“The importance of the media spokesman has increased with the mounting reach of social media as the citizen has become closest to the event, and due to the quick spread of news,” said Al-Turki at the forum, which was inaugurated by Prince Saud bin Naif, governor of the Eastern Province.

“To ensure dominant influence over events, media spokespersons should edit news based on correct information,” Al-Turki said, adding that they should follow up events and what is being shared on social media, as well as be proactive.

The official spokesman of the General Authority of Statistics, Tayseer Mohammed Al-Mufarrej, said official spokespeople should be capable, flexible, communicative, cautious, and able to control, deliver, formulate and recall information when necessary.

Abdullah Al-Maghlouth, a specialist in social networks, called for the creation of social media accounts belonging to government institutions and organizations, manned by qualified spokespersons, as well as the establishment of departments to monitor and analyze these institutions.

Hani Al-Ghifaili, spokesman for the Culture Ministry, stressed the importance of dealing with various media and building good relations with them, which “will reflect positively on society and government institutions interested in educating the community.”

Shoura Council member Kauthar Al-Arbash said: “Writers, media figures, politicians, spokespersons and activists are contributing to the formation of the concept of patriotism and building individuals and groups to realize the importance of unity and cohesion and to consider common interests and the value of the land.”