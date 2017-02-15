  • Search form

Search form

Last updated: 32 min 47 sec ago

You are here

  • Home
  • Iranian President Rouhani to visit Oman and Kuwait

Middle-East

Iranian President Rouhani to visit Oman and Kuwait

Reuters |

Iran's President Hassan Rouhani presides over a meeting of the Supreme Council of Cultural Revolution, in Tehran, Iran, in this February 7, 2017 photo. (Reuters)

DUBAI: A top Iranian official called on the Gulf states on Tuesday to seize the opportunity of a visit by Iranian President Hassan Rouhani to Oman and Kuwait to improve ties, warning that a chance like this would “pass like a cloud.”
Rouhani will visit Oman and Kuwait on Wednesday on his first visit to the Gulf states since taking power in 2013. “Rouhani’s regional initiative to accept the invitation of leaders of Oman and Kuwait signals the need for Islamic friendship and restoration of regional ties,” Hamid Aboutalebi, the Iranian president’s deputy chief of staff, tweeted on Tuesday.
“This regional initiative is an opportunity that our regional friends should seize. Opportunity passes like a cloud. Take advantage of the good opportunity,” he added.

Comments

MORE FROM Middle-East

In reversal, White House will not insist on two-state solution in Mideast

WASHINGTON: The White House signaled a sharp break with decades of support for a two-state solution...

Iranian President Rouhani to visit Oman and Kuwait

DUBAI: A top Iranian official called on the Gulf states on Tuesday to seize the opportunity of a...

In reversal, White House will not insist on two-state solution in Mideast
Iranian President Rouhani to visit Oman and Kuwait
Turkey’s main opposition ‘won’t challenge referendum’
Russian drone footage shows wide damage at Syria’s Palmyra
Yemen suicide car bombing kills 3: officials
New talks seek to end Syria’s war after nearly six years
Opinion
More in Opinion

MOST POPULAR

STAY CONNECTED TheArabNews @Arab_News