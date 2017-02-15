Iranian President Rouhani to visit Oman and Kuwait

DUBAI: A top Iranian official called on the Gulf states on Tuesday to seize the opportunity of a visit by Iranian President Hassan Rouhani to Oman and Kuwait to improve ties, warning that a chance like this would “pass like a cloud.”

Rouhani will visit Oman and Kuwait on Wednesday on his first visit to the Gulf states since taking power in 2013. “Rouhani’s regional initiative to accept the invitation of leaders of Oman and Kuwait signals the need for Islamic friendship and restoration of regional ties,” Hamid Aboutalebi, the Iranian president’s deputy chief of staff, tweeted on Tuesday.

“This regional initiative is an opportunity that our regional friends should seize. Opportunity passes like a cloud. Take advantage of the good opportunity,” he added.